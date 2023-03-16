Osun, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has approved the re-introduction of digital learning tablets in schools in the state.

As reported by the Leadership Newspaper, Governor Adeleke issued a directive to the state ministry of education, science and innovation noting that the educational system has deteriorated over the years.

Governor Adeleke has ordered the re-opening of computer hubs in schools shutdown by the previous administration. Photo: Governor Ademola Adeleke

He stated the initiative was to bring the state back to its former status in the educational clime and encourage students to be studios and become global ambassadors of the state.

It will be recalled that the administration of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, first pioneered the initiative by giving out E-tablets and computers to aid the educational system in Osun state.

Aregbesola's administration recorded over 300,000 student beneficiaries, which later increased the exam success rate of students in secondary schools in Osun state to over 193%, saving the school N8.4 billion in annual textbook expenses.

Unfortunately, the program hit rock bottom under Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who withdrew the gadget from students.

Governor Adeleke, who decried the failure rate of Osun students in WAEC, revealed that the student's lack of familiarity with computer gadgets had caused the state's failure rate.

He said:

“Part of the reason for failure in national examinations is lack of familiarity with computer systems. The majority of our pupils are not able to use computers until a few days before their examinations.

"Unfortunately, most examinations are now computer based. Upgrading pupils’ computer skills is, therefore, one of the major goals of my administration.”

As part of the efforts to further implement the re-introduction of the initiative, Governor Adeleke ordered that all nine computer centres closed by the administration should be opened and cleaned up for immediate operation.

He further stated:

“...I call on the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Science and Innovation to study the possibility of introducing tablets to the senior secondary school level.

"This will address the increasing cost of book purchase and also enhance Osun’s readiness for e-learning.”

