The crisis in the nation's main opposition party is not ending soon even after Atiku Abubakar's loss to APC's Bola Tinubu

While Rivers Governor maintained Atiku recorded a major defeat due to his refusal to adhere strictly to the warnings of the G-5 govs, but the former VP's aide reacted differently

Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu said Wike's constant vibrations and nagging have nothing to do with the southeast presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of deceiving PDP governors.

In a statement, issued and signed on Sunday, March 12, special assistant to Atiku on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, reveals what Wike is actually chasing.

Why Wike is angry, Atiku's aide reveals

Atiku's aide noted that Wike’s wailings had nothing to do with ensuring that the south produced the next president, a report by The Guardian on Monday, March 13, confirmed.

He described Wike as a loser who went on to deceive other members of the G-5 governors, now battling for political survival.

He said:

“Wike’s grouse with Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do with zoning. He is only wailing because he lost the presidential ticket of the PDP in a fair contest. After losing, he deceived four other governors to join his futile campaign."

