Some APC chieftains have made a case for Hon. Abiodun Faleke to emerge as Bola Tinubu’s chief of staff

Faleke, 63, is a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency

Though from Kogi state, Faleke has been a dominant player in Lagos state politics and an ally of Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Hajiya Sa’adatu Garba Dogon Bauchi has urged president-elect Bola Tinubu to appoint Hon. Abiodun Faleke as his chief of staff when he is sworn into office.

Dogon Bauchi, who appealed in an open letter to Tinubu obtained by Leadership, reminded the president-elect that Faleke has been with him for over 30 years of his journey to the presidency.

Tinubu has been advised to settle for Faleke as his chief of staff. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

She wrote:

“Your Excellency, we write to appeal to your good office not to forget the APC supporters who have been with you for many years in this journey. The 30 years journey has not been easy, but it’s now a reality. We thank the Almighty God for this success.

“Your Excellency Sir, all those grassroots political support groups, intellectuals and professionals, as well as those who were appointed in the presidential campaign council, will appreciate it if your valuable man in the person of Hon. Abiodun Faleke will take care of the office of the chief of staff.

“He is honest, competent, accountable, focused, optimistic, with a mission and vision and experience in politics and government.

“Furthermore, he worked tirelessly with the presidential campaign council team and many support groups to deliver the just concluded election, which made you victorious; nobody knows the support groups better than him.”

