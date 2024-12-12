Music star Davido's hit song Assurance music featuring his wife Chioma Adeleke has hit a milestone on YouTube

Davido's Assurance was a track off his album A Good Time released in 2019, as of the time of the release Chioma was his girlfriend

The recent record set by Davido's Assurance has stirred excitement from many of his fans and followers

Nigerian superstar and DMW label boss David Adeleke Davido's fanbase has taken to social media to rejoice after his hit song Assurance's music video reached a milestone on the popular video-sharing platform YouTube.

Davido's Assurance music video featured his long-time girlfriend turned-wife, Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, and he showered her with praise.

Assurance, one of the hit songs off Davido's album dubbed A Good Time, hit 100 million views on YouTube.

According to reports, the recent record makes this Davido's sixth music video to hit the mark on YouTube. He is also the only Afrobeats act to have six videos with 100 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Davido has announced plans to drop his fifth studio album, dubbed 5ive, next year.

Reactions as Davido's Assurance hit 100m views

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Davido's fans and followers

bobo_g057:

"Nawa ooo na everyday we dey celebrate for 30BG, We must get something to celebrate sha 30BG 4LIFE."

maintouch:

"And he's still the only Afrobeats artist to have achieve this, undoubtedly 001."

pyramidvalley__:

"Na davido get this year!!!! Still get next year."

nest_unleash:

"Naaah Davido has this year in his hands."

official_zinnyblaq:

"I Dey always go back to watch dat video anytime I miss seeing chefchi online."

vitu911:

"The Grace on my baby chi,s hand and @davido hands r everything about them spiritual not of this world huh."

Peruzzi boasts about writing Assurance

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peruzzi incurred the wrath of fans after detailing his collaboration with Davido.

Peruzzi revealed that he and Davido wrote Assurance together.

He also expressed his happiness at seeing the DMW label boss marry the lady he dedicated the song to.

