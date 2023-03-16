Again, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has maintained no going back in challenging Bola Tinubu's victory

The former governor of Anambra state expressed confidence that the judiciary will deliver the right judgement

The LP standard-bearer revealed Nigeria has one of the best judiciaries in the world, but that politicians are the ones trying to corrupt the Tribunal

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he is confident in the judiciary to deliver the right judgement with regard to the case before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal where he is challenging the result of the just-concluded February 25 presidential election.

Obi expressed his confidence in the judiciary during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning, March 16.

Peter Obi says he trusts the judiciary will deliver the right judgement. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

I have no reason to doubt the court, Obi says

The LP candidate said he had no reason to doubt the court, stating that Nigeria has one of the finest judiciary in the world, however, politicians are the people trying to corrupt the judiciary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn?" Peter Obi Weeps For Nigeria Democracy

Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, has described the poll as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Obi, while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, March 16, said the election was a great setback in the country's democratic process.

The former governor of Anambra maintained that the election was the worst in the country's history because of the hope and huge expenditure invested in technology as supported by the Electoral Law 2022.

2023 presidential election results: State-by-state breakdown shows where Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi win and lose

It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.

He was followed by opposition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes.

Source: Legit.ng