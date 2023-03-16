Again, Peter Obi Speaks on His Plans to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory, Expresses Confidence in Judiciary
- Again, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has maintained no going back in challenging Bola Tinubu's victory
- The former governor of Anambra state expressed confidence that the judiciary will deliver the right judgement
- The LP standard-bearer revealed Nigeria has one of the best judiciaries in the world, but that politicians are the ones trying to corrupt the Tribunal
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he is confident in the judiciary to deliver the right judgement with regard to the case before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal where he is challenging the result of the just-concluded February 25 presidential election.
Obi expressed his confidence in the judiciary during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning, March 16.
I have no reason to doubt the court, Obi says
BREAKING: I'm challenging INEC's declaration of Tinubu as president-elect, Peter Obi gives fresh clarification
The LP candidate said he had no reason to doubt the court, stating that Nigeria has one of the finest judiciary in the world, however, politicians are the people trying to corrupt the judiciary.
“Do you know what it means to spend over $1bn?" Peter Obi Weeps For Nigeria Democracy
Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the just concluded 2023 presidential election, has described the poll as the worst in the history of Nigeria.
Obi, while speaking on Channels Television on Thursday, March 16, said the election was a great setback in the country's democratic process.
The former governor of Anambra maintained that the election was the worst in the country's history because of the hope and huge expenditure invested in technology as supported by the Electoral Law 2022.
Fresh trouble for Tinubu as Obi reveals alleged winner of 2023 presidential election after INEC's declaration
2023 presidential election results: State-by-state breakdown shows where Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi win and lose
It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.
According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.
He was followed by opposition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes.
Source: Legit.ng