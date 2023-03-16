The election victory of the ruling APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu has continued to spark reactions in the polity

This is as the presidency revealed in detail that many received Tinubu's election victory as a shock

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, noted further that President Muhammadu Buhari has already laid a foundation for a credible poll

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said on Thursday morning, March 16, that the results of the February 25 presidential election came as a shock to many who had declared a winner before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, made the observation in an Arise Television News interview.

Garba Shehu says many were shocked by the Presidential election results. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Garba speaks on Tinubu's election victory

He said despite the irregularities observed in the conduct of the February 25 election, it remained the most improved in Nigeria’s history, The PUNCH reported on Thursday, March 16.

In a statement he signed on Monday, March 13, Shehu argued that the Buhari regime had laid the groundwork for credible elections in the country. However, he said it is left for INEC to manage the collation of results.

Again, Peter Obi speaks on his plans to challenge Tinubu’s victory, expresses confidence in Judiciary

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said he is confident in the judiciary to deliver the right judgement with regard to the case before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal where he is challenging the result of the just-concluded February 25 presidential election.

Obi expressed his confidence in the judiciary during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday morning, March 16.

The LP candidate said he had no reason to doubt the court, stating that Nigeria has one of the finest judiciary in the world, however, politicians are the people trying to corrupt the judiciary.

2023 presidential election results: State-by-state breakdown shows where Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi win and lose

It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.

He was followed by opposition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes.

