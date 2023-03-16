It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.

According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.

He was followed by opposition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes.

The Labour Party candidate Peter Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s Rabiu Kwankwaso got 1,496,687 votes.

In terms of state-by-state breakdown, Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi won 12 states each, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

1. Ekiti state

APC - 201,494

PDP - 89,554

LP - 11,397

NNPP - 264

2. Osun state

APC - 343,945

LP - 23,283

PDP - 354,366

NNPP - 713

3. Kwara state

APC - 263,572

LP - 31,116

NNPP 3,141

PDP - 136,909

4 - Ondo state

APC - 369,924

LP - 4,405

NNPP - 930

PDP 115,463

5. Ogun state

APC - 341,554

PDP - 123,831

NNPP - 2,200

LP - 85, 829

6. Oyo State

APC: 449,884

PDP: 182,977

NNPP: 4,095

LP: 99,110

7. Yobe state

APC: 151,459

PDP: 198,567

NNPP: 18,270

LP: 2,406

8. Enugu state

APC: 4,772

PDP: 15,749

NNPP: 1,808

LP: 428,640

9. Lagos state

APC: 572,606

PDP: 75,750

NNPP: 8442

LP: 582,454

10. Gombe state

APC: 146,977

PDP: 319,123

NNPP: 10,520

LP: 26,160

11. Jigawa state

APC: 421,390

PDP: 386,587

NNPP: 98,234

LP: 1,889

12. Adamawa state

APC: 182,881

PDP: 417,611

NNPP: 8,006

LP: 105,648

13. Katsina state

APC: 482,283

PDP: 489,045

NNPP: 69,386

LP: 6,376

14. Nasarawa state

APC: 172,922

PDP: 147,093

NNPP: 12,715

LP: 191,361

15. Niger state

APC: 375,183

PDP:284,898

NNPP:21,836

LP:80,452

16. Benue state

APC: 310,468

PDP: 130,081

NNPP: 4,740

LP: 308,372

17. FCT, Abuja

APC: 90,902

PDP: 74,194

NNPP: 4,517

LP: 281,717

18. Akwa Ibom state

APC: 160,620

PDP: 214,012

NNPP: 7,796

LP: 132,683

19. Edo state

APC: 144,471

PDP: 89,585

NNPP: 2,743

LP: 331,163

20. Abia state

APC: 8,914

PDP: 22,676

NNPP: 1,239

LP: 327,095

21. Kogi state

APC: 240,751

PDP: 145,104

NNPP: 4,238

LP: 56,217

22. Bauchi state

APC: 316,694

PDP: 426,607

NNPP: 72,103

LP: 27,373

23. Plateau state

APC: 307,195

PDP: 243,808

NNPP: 8,869

LP: 466,272

24. Bayelsa state

APC: 42,572

PDP: 68,818

NNPP: 540

LP: 49,975

25. Kaduna state

APC: 399,293

PDP: 554,360

NNPP: 92,969

LP: 294,494

26. Kebbi state

APC: 248,088

PDP: 285,175

NNPP: 5,038

LP: 10,682

27. Kano state

APC: 517,341

PDP: 131,716

NNPP: 997,279

LP: 28,513

28. Zamfara state

APC: 298,396

PDP: 193,978

NNPP: 4044

LP: 1,660

29. Sokoto state

APC: 285,444

PDP: 288,679

NNPP: 1,300

LP: 6,568

30. Cross River state

APC - 130,520

PDP - 95,425

NNPP - 1,644

LP - 179,917

31. Delta state

APC - 90,183

PDP - 161,600

NNPP - 3,122

LP - 341,866

32 - Ebonyi state

APC: 42,402

PDP: 13,503

NNPP: 1,661

LP: 259,738

33. Anambra state

APC: 5,111

PDP: 9,036

NNPP: 1,967

LP: 584,621

34. Taraba state

APC: 135,165

PDP: 189,017

NNPP: 12,818

LP: 146,315

35. Borno state

APC: 252,282

PDP: 190,921

NNPP: 4,626

LP: 7,205

36. Rivers state

APC: 231,591

PDP: 88,468

NNPP: 1,322

LP: 175,071

37. Imo state

APC: 66,406

PDP: 30,234

NNPP: 1,552

LP: 360,495

