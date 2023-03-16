2023 Presidential Election Results: State-by-State Breakdown Shows Where Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi Win and Lose
It's no longer news that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, won the 25 February 2023 Presidential elections, though other contenders have gone to court to challenge the victory.
According to the final results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to win the poll.
He was followed by opposition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6,984,520 votes.
The Labour Party candidate Peter Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s Rabiu Kwankwaso got 1,496,687 votes.
In terms of state-by-state breakdown, Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi won 12 states each, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
1. Ekiti state
APC - 201,494
PDP - 89,554
LP - 11,397
NNPP - 264
2. Osun state
APC - 343,945
LP - 23,283
PDP - 354,366
NNPP - 713
3. Kwara state
APC - 263,572
LP - 31,116
NNPP 3,141
PDP - 136,909
4 - Ondo state
APC - 369,924
LP - 4,405
NNPP - 930
PDP 115,463
5. Ogun state
APC - 341,554
PDP - 123,831
NNPP - 2,200
LP - 85, 829
6. Oyo State
APC: 449,884
PDP: 182,977
NNPP: 4,095
LP: 99,110
7. Yobe state
APC: 151,459
PDP: 198,567
NNPP: 18,270
LP: 2,406
8. Enugu state
APC: 4,772
PDP: 15,749
NNPP: 1,808
LP: 428,640
9. Lagos state
APC: 572,606
PDP: 75,750
NNPP: 8442
LP: 582,454
10. Gombe state
APC: 146,977
PDP: 319,123
NNPP: 10,520
LP: 26,160
11. Jigawa state
APC: 421,390
PDP: 386,587
NNPP: 98,234
LP: 1,889
12. Adamawa state
APC: 182,881
PDP: 417,611
NNPP: 8,006
LP: 105,648
13. Katsina state
APC: 482,283
PDP: 489,045
NNPP: 69,386
LP: 6,376
14. Nasarawa state
APC: 172,922
PDP: 147,093
NNPP: 12,715
LP: 191,361
15. Niger state
APC: 375,183
PDP:284,898
NNPP:21,836
LP:80,452
16. Benue state
APC: 310,468
PDP: 130,081
NNPP: 4,740
LP: 308,372
17. FCT, Abuja
APC: 90,902
PDP: 74,194
NNPP: 4,517
LP: 281,717
18. Akwa Ibom state
APC: 160,620
PDP: 214,012
NNPP: 7,796
LP: 132,683
19. Edo state
APC: 144,471
PDP: 89,585
NNPP: 2,743
LP: 331,163
20. Abia state
APC: 8,914
PDP: 22,676
NNPP: 1,239
LP: 327,095
21. Kogi state
APC: 240,751
PDP: 145,104
NNPP: 4,238
LP: 56,217
22. Bauchi state
APC: 316,694
PDP: 426,607
NNPP: 72,103
LP: 27,373
23. Plateau state
APC: 307,195
PDP: 243,808
NNPP: 8,869
LP: 466,272
24. Bayelsa state
APC: 42,572
PDP: 68,818
NNPP: 540
LP: 49,975
25. Kaduna state
APC: 399,293
PDP: 554,360
NNPP: 92,969
LP: 294,494
26. Kebbi state
APC: 248,088
PDP: 285,175
NNPP: 5,038
LP: 10,682
27. Kano state
APC: 517,341
PDP: 131,716
NNPP: 997,279
LP: 28,513
28. Zamfara state
APC: 298,396
PDP: 193,978
NNPP: 4044
LP: 1,660
29. Sokoto state
APC: 285,444
PDP: 288,679
NNPP: 1,300
LP: 6,568
30. Cross River state
APC - 130,520
PDP - 95,425
NNPP - 1,644
LP - 179,917
31. Delta state
APC - 90,183
PDP - 161,600
NNPP - 3,122
LP - 341,866
32 - Ebonyi state
APC: 42,402
PDP: 13,503
NNPP: 1,661
LP: 259,738
33. Anambra state
APC: 5,111
PDP: 9,036
NNPP: 1,967
LP: 584,621
34. Taraba state
APC: 135,165
PDP: 189,017
NNPP: 12,818
LP: 146,315
35. Borno state
APC: 252,282
PDP: 190,921
NNPP: 4,626
LP: 7,205
36. Rivers state
APC: 231,591
PDP: 88,468
NNPP: 1,322
LP: 175,071
37. Imo state
APC: 66,406
PDP: 30,234
NNPP: 1,552
LP: 360,495
Source: Legit.ng