Joshua Selman of the Eternity Network International has called on the body of christ to pray ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Nigeria

The cleric said God, in a revelation, told him to ask the people to pray ahead of the poll as He showed him a dangerous light on the eve of the election

According to Selman, the revelation was not meant for people to have fear ahead of the election, but to pray against any uprising during the poll

Apostle Joshua Selman, the founder of Eternity Network International, has issued a stern warning ahead of the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

According to The Tribune, the Apostle claimed God showed a dangerous light to him on March 17 (Friday), which was the day before the election. Adding that God instructed him to pray against any fear on election eve.

What God says about March 18 governorship elections, according to Apostle Joshua Selman

Apostle Selman made this known in a viral video on Tuesday, March 14.

The cleric said he was not praying but was learning in his quietude when the vision was revealed to him the previous night and the following morning.

He said he is the vision, he saw a "danger light" that looked like amber light blinking on the eve of the election, and then he heard the word "pray", and that was how the revelation came to him.

His words read in part:

“I say it not just because I have to say it but because the Holy Spirit kept pressing it in my heart that we (the congregation) pray against it corporately."

He reiterated that the revelation was not to plant fear in the mind of the people of God, but for them not to relent in praying.

The religious leader then prayed against any form of electoral violence that may erupt and disrupt the peace of the country during and after the electioneering.

