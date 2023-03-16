The internal crisis in the country's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party even after what befell the party in the February 25 election

The recent revelations made by the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar have further worsened the crisis in the party

However, Atiku revealed what actually led to Peter Obi's decision him dumping the PDP and how the members of the G-5 governors were victims of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike's deception

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has made a fresh revelation about the personality of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

As the party's crisis worsens, Atiku said that Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi are victims of Nyesom Wike's deception.

Atiku says some members of the G-5 group including Peter Obi of the Labour Party are victims of Wike's deception. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Wike deceived members of the G-5, Atiku says

Atiku further said that Wike deceived Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and Ortom into committing political suicide.

Atiku, in a statement by his special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, said that Wike’s attitude of betrayal, hypocrisy and deception was why he had lost relevance outside Rivers State, a report by Daily Independent confirmed on Thursday, March 16.

2023 presidential election: Atiku finally reveals why Peter Obi left PDP

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said Peter Obi, left the party due to the constant insults he got from Governor Nyesom Wike.

Obi had purchased the presidential form of the PDP in the buildup to the party's primaries in 2022. He, however, later pulled out and defected to the Labour Party (LP) where he eventually contested the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking through his media aide Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja on Wednesday, March 14, Atiku said it was Governor Wike's attack on Obi over the control of the PDP structure in Anambra that made Obi leave.

After Amaechi's revelation, Wike speaks on how Christians should vote in Rivers, tasks CAN

The Christians living in Rivers state have been urged to do the needful in the forthcoming March 18 election.

This is as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state called on the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state to shun the divisive tendencies of vote-seeking and desperate politicians.

Wike made this call during an interactive session with the leadership and critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of CAN at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday night, March 14.

