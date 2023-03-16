Amadi Osaronu, the APC secretary of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers, has been kidnapped

It was gathered that Osaronu was whisked away by gunmen dressed as police officers in his residence on Wednesday, March 15

Reacting to the news of Osaronu's kidnap, the APC in Rivers claimed that it can never be intimidated by anyone and anything

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Ikwerre LGA, Rivers - The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s secretary in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state, Amadi Osaronu, is nowhere to be found.

Punch reports that Osaronu was kidnapped by gunmen disguised as policemen in his residence in Aluu, Ikwerre LGA on Wednesday, March 15.

The police are yet to confirm the development (Photo: @PoliceNg)

Source: Twitter

This was confirmed on Thursday, March 16, by the APC spokesman in Rivers, Darlington Nwauju.

Speaking on the incident on Thursday, Nwauju said the APC will not be intimidated by the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“No amount of intimidation and arm-twisting will change the outcome of the March 18 which would be a resounding defeat for the Peoples Democratic Party."

PDP crisis: Atiku’s campaign council accuses Wike of masterminding deadly attack on DG in Rivers

The Rivers state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly masterminding a deadly attack on its Director General, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, in Port Harcourt.

The DG in a chat with newsmen on Friday, February 10th, alleged that security agencies detailed to Governor Wike attacked him along Rainbow, Trans-Amadi axis of Port Harcourt city.

Sekibo speaks on how Wike's boys allegedly attacked him

Sekibo explained that on his way to the proposed site for the presidential campaign rally at Trans-Amadi, he received a call that the equipment for the rally were on fire when suspected police thugs opened gunfire on his bulletproof vehicle.

PDP crisis: Wike makes U-Turn, grants Atiku Access to Rivers stadium for campaign rally

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Tuesday, February 7, rescinded his initial decision on the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential campaign rally.

The governor made a U-turn and granted the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, access to the location.

Source: Legit.ng