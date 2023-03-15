Atedo Peterside, the founder of Anap Business Jet Limited, has said the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the just concluded presidential election is an insult to the face of Nigerians.

The business mogul, whose organisation had predicted that Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win the election, disclosed that he would not congratulate Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, The Tribune reported.

He said he would only congratulate the winner of the election only if the court could prove that he won convincingly.

Peterside disclosed his position while appearing on Arise TV interview on Tuesday, March 14.

He then commended the move by Obi and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for challenging the outcome of the election in court.

According to him, Nigerians would accept the outcome of the court, especially when Nigerians can be convinced that the judiciary is fair enough.

His statement reads in part:

“If they go through this process and the judges convince us that everything was done correctly and we adopt the numbers, whoever is the winner, we will congratulate the person.”

He added that the victory of Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is still "premature" until he can see what INEC uploaded with his own eye.

