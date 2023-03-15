Bola Tinubu's director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the CBN

Onanuga made the call following the failed cashless policy that Emefiele introduced, which had made many Nigerians stranded and crippled the economy

The President-elect's aide posited that someone like Emefiele should not be occupying sensitive positions like the office of the CBN governor

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Director of Media and Publicity to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Onanuga made the call over the persistent naira scarcity that has bedevilled the country, adding that Emefiele should not be occupying a position as sensitive as that of the CBN governor after the suspension of the cashless policy by the supreme court.

Taking to his Twitter Page on Wednesday, March 15, Onanuga wrote:

“I am surprised Godwin Emefiele is still sitting pretty in office, without contrition, after he was forced to scrap his ghastly cashless policy.

“President Buhari should suspend him from office. Emefiele should go NOW.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The CBN governor introduced a cashless policy in December 2022, and it plunged many Nigerians into suffering.

Some governors subsequently challenged the policy at the supreme court prior to the presidential and national assembly elections.

In its ruling, the supreme court then declared that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes remained legal tender until December 25, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng