Senator Shehu Sani has called out the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and the National Assembly for failing to account for the whereabouts of Idris Dadiyata, a critic of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who was abducted three years ago.

According to a tweet by Senator Sani, sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 15, he accused the federal government and the Kaduna state government of failing to raise an issue about the incident.

Senator Shehu Sani accused the federal government of being complacent with the tragic incident of Idris Dadiyata. Photo: Shehu Sani

His tweet reads:

"The lifespan of this Gov’t is coming to an end without telling Nigerians the whereabouts of this young man Idris Dadiyata, who was abducted from his house in Kaduna 3 years ago.

"The Federal & Kaduna State Gov’t & Kaduna Senators & Reps refused to raise his issue at the NASS."

As reported by the Premium Times, Dadiyata, on August 2, 2019, was abducted by some unknown gunmen inside his residence at about 1:00 am when he was with his family.

He was said to have been traced by the armed men to the house who whisked him away in his BMW car in his Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna State.

In reaction to the incident, the Kaduna state police command stated that it had commenced a rescue mission to bring him back home, and it has been almost four years, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Dadiyata was popular to be a political critic who critiqued bad governance and other ills of society.

He was known to be a strong critic of the administration of President Buhari and Governor El-Rufai.

