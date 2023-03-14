The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi said on Monday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong in declaring All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu winner because he did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Obi who spoke on Arise Television breakfast programme, The Morning Show, said Tinubu did not win the election, explaining that winning the election is about winning the people and not just being declared president elect.

He criticized Church leaders who are calling on him to accept the outcome of the February 25, 2023 election as ‘God’s wish’, to refrain as they may be taking the name of God in vain.

Obi said if he should accept the admonishment by the church leaders, then it means that it is God’s wish for Nigerians is for people to be poor, and that its God’s wish for Nigerian to suffer all the economic hardship the country is going through.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow him and his team access to electoral material used in declaring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu president-elect, explaining that they are not challenging their declaration of INEC, but the process by which they arrive at the declaration.

Source: Legit.ng