The Imo police command has summoned the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha; his deputy, Gerald Irona; and the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, for alleged murder, kidnapping and arson cases.

A letter of invitation addressed to the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Charles Ugwu, and signed by the state’s deputy commissioner of police in charge of administration, Ukachi Opara, asked the PDP chairman to produce the trio on Thursday, March 16.

Ex-governor Ihedioha and his deputy, Irona have both been invited by the Imo state police command. Photo credit: Imo state government

The letter dated Monday, March 13, was titled “Re: Case of murder, kidnapping and arson.

Part of the letter read:

“The office of State Intelligence Bureau, Imo state police command, state headquarters Owerri, is investigating the above-underlined case involving some prominent members of Peoples Democratic Party, Imo state chapter.

“The commissioner of police, Imo state command requests you come along with the following persons, Emeka Ihedioha, Ugochinyere Ikenga Imo, Gerald Irona, to interview the commissioner of police, through the officer in charge of State Intelligence Bureau, Owerri date Thursday, March 16, 2023, time 10:00 prompt.”

When contacted by The Punch, the spokesperson for the PDP in the state, Collins Opuruozor, confirmed the authenticity of the police invitation.

Also, the legal adviser of the PDP in the state, Kissinger Ikeokwu, said the State Working Committee of the party had received the police invitation asking the chairman to produce the trio.

