The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, conferred degrees on 634 students, with 34 earning first-class honors, during its sixth convocation ceremony

Former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was awarded the best graduating Master’s student for the 2024 session

Vice Chancellor Prof. Adesegun Fatusi praised the university's accomplishments over the past decade, emphasizing its significant contributions to Nigeria's educational and healthcare landscape

The University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, celebrated its sixth convocation ceremony on Thursday, conferring first degrees on 634 students, including 34 who earned first-class honors.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Adesegun Fatusi announced the achievements, highlighting the institution’s progress over the past decade.

University of Medical Sciences, Ondo Confers Degrees on 634 Students at Sixth Convocation

Source: Twitter

Graduation Highlights

Out of the 634 graduates, 539 were from undergraduate programs, and 95 were from postgraduate programs.

“Out of those graduating from our undergraduate programs, 34 have first-class grades, 223 have second-class upper, 145 have second-class lower, 9 have third-class, and 127 will graduate with unclassified degrees,” Fatusi stated.

The unclassified degrees included 41 medical doctors, 23 dental surgeons, and 64 physiotherapists.

The postgraduate graduates comprised 36 with postgraduate diplomas, 19 with Master of Public Health degrees, 38 with MSc degrees, 2 with MPhil degrees, and 1 with a PhD.

Notable Achievements

In a special recognition, former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, was awarded the best graduating Master’s student for the 2024 session.

Mimiko, who completed the Master of Health Law and Policy program, received the “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu prize” for his outstanding achievement.

Prof. Fatusi praised the university’s accomplishments, noting:

“UNIMED has produced three sets of medical doctors, three sets of dentists, four sets of nurses, four sets of physiotherapists, two sets of medical laboratory scientists, and six sets of graduates from various health sciences programs in just 10 years of existence. This is a remarkable feat in Nigeria’s history.”

UNIMED Addresses Rumours on Age Restrictions

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) in Ondo state has clarified that the decision not to admit under-16-year-old admission seekers into the institution is not its policy but that of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The announcement comes in response to rumours and allegations that the institution has been deliberately turning back students not up to 16 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng