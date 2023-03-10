Eight political thugs were nabbed by the military in Okene, Kogi state, during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections

Soldiers arrested the political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in the local government area

The troops recovered three pump action guns, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, and other locally made weapons from the thugs

DHQ - The Nigerian military has revealed that its troops arrested eight political thugs at Okehi in Okene local government area of Kogi state during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

This was disclosed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, March 9, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Maj-Gen Danmadami assured Nigerians that the military will continue to be apolitical in all its affairs. Photo credit: @DefenceInfoNG

Source: Twitter

Major-General Danmadami said the thugs were arrested in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process in the area.

According to him, the troops recovered three pump action guns, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, six locally made assorted guns and two daggers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

“Troops on patrol at Okehi town in Okene local government area of Kogi state on 25 February 2023 arrested eight political thugs in an attempt to disrupt the electoral process. Troops recovered three pump action guns, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, six locally made assorted guns, and two daggers.”

Over 1,300 terrorists surrender to Nigerian military in northeast

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian military says 1,332 terrorists have surrendered to troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, in the northeast.

The surrendered terrorists and their family members, comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children, surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations, according to Major-General Danmadami.

He further stated that the air component of the operation conducted several air interdictions against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations.

Military troops kill 103 Boko Haram members in northeast

Recall that in December 2022; the Nigerian military successfully killed 103 Boko Haram/ISWAP members in northeastern Nigeria between December 1 and December 22.

The operation also successfully help rescued 30 abducted civilians while 280 terrorists and their families comprising 29 males, 73 females, and 148 children, surrendered to the military across the theatre of operation.

The troops recovered 20 AK47 rifles, two G3 rifles, five FN rifles, two QJC guns, one-gun truck, 2,411 rounds of 7.62mm special, 143 belted rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one Barretta pistol, 26 AK47 magazines, four bandoliers, four 36 hand grenades, among others.

Source: Legit.ng