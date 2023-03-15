The NLC in Imo state has announced the suspension of its indefinite industrial action in the state for 2 weeks

Owerri, Imo - The Imo state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its ongoing industrial action in the state for 2 weeks.

Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement on Wednesday, March 15, The Nation reported.

Why NLC suspends strike in Imo for 2 weeks

According to the statement, the industrial action was suspended following the intervention of well-meaning and highly respected Nigerians within and outside the Imo state.

Ajaero added that the suspension of the industrial action would also allow the residents of the state to vote for their candidates in the house of assembly election that would hold in the state on Saturday, March 18.

It then warned the state government to reverse its anti-labour policy before the end of the 2 weeks, adding that it was the only reason the workers in the state would not return to the industrial action.

The NLC had declared a statewide indefinite strike on Wednesday, March 8, in the state over unpaid wages, violations of workers' rights and other reasons.

The industrial action in the state had been protested against by the market men and women under the aegis of the Imo State Amalgamated Market and Traders.

The Imo state government had also accused Ajaero of using his position as the NLC president for political gains.

