South African singer Laura 'Tyla' Seethal triumphed over top Nigerian artistes to one of the categories at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA)

The singer also won an additional category to herself with one of her songs in the award.

Tyla's victory came after beating the Nigerian singers at the previously held MTV European Music Awards.

South African singer, Laura ‘Tyla’ Seethal, has defeated Nigeria’s Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu, Temilade 'Tems’ Openiyi, Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor, and Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, in the 2024 BBMA held on December 12, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Tyla defeated the top Nigerian artistes in the BBMA to win the ‘Top Afrobeats Artist’ category.

The South African singer also won the ‘Top Afrobeats Song’ category with her song “Water”. Three of Tyla’s songs were shortlisted, making her the artiste with the highest nominations.

The category also had Tems’ “Me & U”, Adam Port & Stryv featuring Malachiii in “Move” as nominees.

This is not the first time Tyla would be defeating Burna Boy, Tems, Rema, Asake in an award.

In November 2024, she beat the trio at the MTV European Music Awards to win the ‘Best Afrobeats’ category.

Social media users react to Tyla's victory

Netizens on Facebook have reacted to Tyla's victory winning two categories in the 2024 BBMA.

Read their reactions below:

Mavin Odinaka

Keep winning it until the biggest bird machala comes

Abali Blessing Cosy

See, it’s her time and to be quite honest she’s good. Congratulate her without saying she’s an industry plant, her debut album has no bad song, she’s intentional material. If it was a Nigerian doing it this big would you all have the same narrative you’re having about Tyla.

Pamela Queen Johnsons

Congratulations to her. The real Afrobeats artistes are forming for Afrobeats now, so it's not worth surprising. Dem say them don big pass Afrobeats.

Junior Michael

Great experience South Africa

Asake defeats Tyla, others to wins MOBO Awards

Legit.ng reported that Asake won the ‘Best African Music Act’ at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards in February 2024.

He defeated Tyla, Libianca, Uncle Waffles, and other Nigerians singers including Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Wizkid.

The victory excited fans of the ‘Sungba’ singer as they wished him well.

