Warri - The Delta state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 governorship election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12, escaped an assassination attempt by unknown shooters.

Dennis Otu, the spokesman of Oborevwori, made this known in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 14.

He said the shooters ambushed his principal’s convoy and opened fire on the motorcade along the Warri/Sapele highway.

Part of the statement read:

“The convoy of the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, came under heavy attack from unknown gunmen between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe local government area of the state.

“The car which he was driven in and security vehicles attached to the convoy were riddled with bullets in the incident at about 9:05 pm.

“He had gone to Sapele for political meetings, and on his way back to Osubi, the unknown gunmen ambushed the convoy and launched a heavy attack on him, spraying his car and backup vehicles with bullets.

“Only the Grace of God and the fact that he was riding in a bulletproof car saved the life of the leading governorship hopeful in the state.”

Otu added that a gun duel between the Speaker’s security details and the shooters lasted over ten minutes.

He further stated that one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries.

He said the attack has since been reported to the police for further investigation.

Oborevwori visits Otuaro ahead of governorship election

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports Oborevwori paid a courtesy visit to the country home of the deputy governor of Delta, Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, in Okerenkoko, Warri, south-west local government area of the state.

During the visit, the Speaker acknowledged the deputy governor's contributions to the PDP's success in Delta state and thanked Otuaro for his unwavering support.

In his response, the deputy governor thanked Oborevwori for visiting his home and re-affirmed his commitment to the success of the PDP in the coming elections.

