INEC has been hit with a serious allegation concerning the appointment of the head of the ICT department

It was said that the alleged INEC ICT boss, is Femi Odubiyi, one of the friends of PDP's Olabode George

However, the electoral commission on Tuesday, March 14, denied the report and called on the public to disregard it

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to a claim attributed to Bode George that it has appointed a partisan person, Femi Odubiyi, as its head of ICT.

A part of the claim is that Odubiyi is associated with George, a bigwig of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC says none of its ICT staff has held any political office

Source: Original

However, in a press release shared on its verified Twitter page on Tuesday, March 14, INEC said it has no such name as one of its staff members.

The commission, for the records, stated that its members in the ICT department and that none of them has held any political office.

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to disregard the report and warned those propagating it to stay away from spreading fake news.

Read the full press release below:

"INEC inputting wrong figures on server": PDP campaign council alleges

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of inputting incorrect data while transferring the results of the 2023 presidential election to their server.

The PDP's PCC spokesperson, Dino Melaye, said the party would expose any wrong or illegal activity of INEC concerning the transfer of data from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to the commission's backend server.

In a tweet posted at 2:22 pm on Monday, March 13, Melaye said the PDP, its leadership and its members would shock INEC and its Information Communication Technology department.

Jail loading for INEC officials - Melaye

The former Kogi state lawmaker also threatened officials of the electoral body with jail terms over the conduct of the past Saturday, February 25, elections.

Melaye tweeted:

“INEC is doing the wrong thing, wrong imputation going on. We will expose any wrong imputation and figures changing as upload and backend transfer is going on. We will shock INEC and the ICT department."

Source: Legit.ng