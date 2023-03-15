Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta state's Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) governorship candidate, survived an assassination attempt on Sunday, March 12.

According to The Cable, the gunmen attacked the governorship hopeful along the Warri-Sapele highway when he was going to Osubi in the Okpe local government area of the state.

Dennis Otu, the chief press secretary to Oborevwori, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, March 14, adding that a “bulletproof car saved the life” of the speaker of the state house of assembly.

the statement reads in part:

“The convoy of the Delta state PDP governorship candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 came under heavy attack from unknown gunmen between Elume junction and Okuabude in Okpe Local Government Area of the State.”

