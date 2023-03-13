The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been accused of loading the wrong data in the commission's backend server

The allegation was levelled against the electoral body by a former lawmaker for Kogi state Dino Melaye

Melaye vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party would stop at nothing to ensure that illegal actions by INEC are exposed

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of inputting wrong data while transferring the results of the 2023 presidential election to their server.

PDP's PCC spokesperson, Dino Melaye, said the party will expose any wrong or illegal activity of INEC concerning the transfer of data from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System to the commission's backend server.

Melaye has alleged that INEC is inputting the wrong data in the commission's backend server. Photo: Senator Dino Melaye

In a tweet made at 2.22 pm on Monday, March 13, Melaye said the PDP and the leadership of the opposition party and its members will shock INEC and its ICT department.

Jail loading for INEC officials?

The former Kogi state lawmaker also threatened officials of the electoral body with jail terms over the conduct of the past Saturday, February 25, elections.

Melaye tweeted:

“INEC is doing the wrong thing, wrong imputation going on. We will expose any wrong imputation and figures changing as upload and backend transfer is going on. We will shock INEC and the ICT department.

"Jail loading for many."

