Ilorin, Kwara state - The Labour Party (LP) has suspended its governorship candidate in Kwara state, Comrade Basambo Abubakar, and other party members ahead of the March 18 guber and state House of Assembly elections.

Comrade Kehinde Rotimi, the chairman of the party in Kwara, made the announcement on Tuesday, March 14, Vanguard reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Abubakar and others were suspended indefinitely for alleged anti-party activities and disseminating misleading information to members of the public.

It was gathered that the LP candidate had on Monday, March 13, announced that the party had formed an alliance with the PDP in order to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

Labour Party has no alliance with PDP - Rotimi

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, Rotimi, the LP chairman in Kwara state, said the party had not aligned with any governorship candidate or political party in the state.

He said the LP governorship candidate acted against what the party stands for, adding that he had no such authority to have announced the alignment of the Labour Party with any political party in the state.

Despite the suspension of Abubakar, Rotimi said LP supporters should still vote for the party on Saturday. He said they should vote for the Deputy governorship candidate who has remained loyal, being a joint ticket.

He had that all the House of Assembly candidates of the party are still in the race.

"Labour Party remains one and committed to the Nigeria project. All our candidates are contesting for this Saturday’s elections. Our mandate is sacrosanct and we’ll not negotiate.

“Basambo Abubakar has right of freedom of association but we remain resolute and committed to our ideology and we’ve not adopted any governorship candidate or aligned our forces with any political party in the state,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng