Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the authentic candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos in the forthcoming election

This was the position of Rhodes-Vivour's legal team, led by Olagbade Benson, during a press briefing on Monday, March 13

Benson noted that the suit filed by the former candidate, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, has been struck out by two competent courts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The legal team of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate, has said he remains the party’s authentic standard bearer for Lagos ahead of Saturday, March 18, poll.

Olagbade Benson, the team's lead, on Monday, March 13, said that three court cases instituted against his client’s candidacy recently had been struck out, The Punch reports.

Benson noted that claims by the former LP governorship candidate and chairman in Lagos, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, that he had a substantive case against Rhodes-Vivour is not true, PM News reports.

Rhodes-Vivour's lawyers say he is the LP's authentic guber candidate (Photo: @GRVlagos)

Source: Twitter

Rhodes-Vivour's lead counsel revealed that the affidavit being brandished by Awamaridi as the true position of the court that he had been certified as an authentic Labour party candidate was false.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lawyer said the affidavit did not represent the verdicts delivered by the court in Lagos, adding that there were two rulings, including that from the Federal High and Appeal Courts which affirmed the candidature of Rhodes-Vivour.

He went on to say the case against Rhodes-Vivour by the Peoples Democratic Party had been thrown out by the Federal High Court for lack of merit.

His words:

“Anyone going around parading himself as the candidate of the party, aside Rhodes-Vivour, and others alleging cases before the court on the LP candidature are misleading the public.”

“Our attention has been drawn to an affidavit dated 5th August, 2022, and tagged Affidavit on non-withdrawal which was sent to INEC, stating that he (Awamaridi) was yet to step down from his role as Labour Party candidate.

“But after, Awamaridi filed a suit before the Federal High Court with No: FHC/ABJ/1463/2022, challenging the candidature of the LP candidate where he sued INEC, the party and Rhodes-Vivour.

“On the 8th of December, the Federal High Court considered the case and struck it out. Anyone that is interested can apply for the judgement because it is a public document."

Iyabo Ojo declares support for LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos state governor

Actress Iyabo Ojo has once again angered some Nigerians with her political choice.

After getting smoked for supporting Labour Party's Peter Obi over All Progressives Congress' Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the mum of two has declared support for another candidate.

Iyabo shocked some of her followers by supporting Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos state governor over the current man in power, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Legit.ng