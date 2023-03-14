Abdullahi Sule, the governor of Nasarawa state, would have a tough time in his journey to his second term in office as the number 1 citizen of the state

This is as 4 prominent political parties proper to merge together and unseat the APC governor in Saturday's governorship election in the state

The 4 political parties that have agreed to work together include the NNPP, SDP, AA and PRP and their candidates also dismissed the report that they stepped down for the governor

Lafia, Nasarawa - The second-term ambition of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa is currently under threat as 4 political parties are planning to form a merger and unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the March 18 governorship and state house of assembly election.

According to Daily Independent, the 4 political parties are Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Action Alliance (AA).

4 Major Political parties are set to merge to unseat the APC governor Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: UGC

List of political parties merging to defeat APC

The governorship candidates of the parties, Mustapha Abubakar (SDP), Sen. Yusuf Musa Nagogo (PRP), Abdullahi Yakubu Maidoya (NNPP) and Alaku Godwin (AA), have all agreed to collapse their structure into 1 to defeat the incumbent Sule.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The decision of the candidates was disclosed at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital, by Maidoya, on behalf of the 4 candidates of the political parties on Tuesday, March 14.

They also debunked the report that the candidates are collapsing structures for Governor Sule of the APC in the forthcoming election in the state.

Latest about APC, Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa, Arewa, 2023 election

Maidoya maintained that the 4 political parties would soon be merging to work together in the governorship election that would be coming up in 4 days' time.

The NNPP candidate said the report of the merger would be disclosed to the general public and their supporters in the state.

Ogun governorship election: 10 parties team up with PDP to unseat APC governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that there might be pressure on Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, as the PDP in the state disclosed that about 10 political parties are working with it to unseat the governor.

Abiodun, who is the candidate of the APC in the March 18 governorship election in the state, is in the race for his second-term ambition.

But Sikiru Ogundele, the chairman of the PDP in the state, disclosed that 10 parties and some aggrieved members of the APC working with the leading opposition.

Source: Legit.ng