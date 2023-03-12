The stakes are high for the Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship election across not less than 30 states in Nigeria ahead of Saturday, March 11.

After the massive victory of Peter Obi, the LP's presidential flagbearer in Saturday, February 25, poll, in some southern states, there are expectations that his winning streak which though did not ultimately give him the mandate, may rub off on governorship candidates on the platform of the party.

However, there are certain states which may be difficult if not impossible for the LP to claim from other parties where they have held sway for not less than eight years.

Below are some of these red-flag states for the LP:

Rivers

Predominantly a Peoples Democratic Party state, Rivers can be said to be under the full control of Governor Nyesom Wike whose anointed candidate is Siminalayi Fubara.

Not just that, almost immediately after the presidential election, Wike made it sufficiently clear that whatever pact he had with the LP and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is over.

The fiery governor recently told PDP supporters in the state to vote for only the ruling party's candidate on Saturday, a declaration that seems to have the tone of a bad omen for the LP.

Oyo

To make matters worse for the LP, its chapter in Ogun has officially adopted and endorsed Governor Seyi Makinde as its governorship candidate for the poll.

The LP in Oyo dumped its gubernatorial candidate for the election, Tawfiq Akinwale, for Governor Makinde.

Sadiq Atayese, the LP chairman in Oyo, during a press conference on Sunday, March 11, disclosed that the decision to pick Makinde was made by the party’s working committee.

Benue

Coming to Benue, a north-central state, the LP party has a slim chance here because as is natural in Nigerian politics incumbent governors find it as taboo to give their seats to candidates from another party for obvious reasons and as such will do their utmost to maintain the status quo.

Ogun

Like in Oyo, the Ogun LP has endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as its gubernatorial candidate.

Governor Abiodun's endorsement and adoption were effected on Friday, March 10, by the LP's chairman in Ogun, Comrade Michael Ashade, who was accompanied by some chieftains of the party.

Ebonyi

The case of Ebonyi is quite similar to that of Benue where the LP's presence is strange if not nonexistent.

From a PDP state all along until Governor Dave Umahi defected to the APC in 2020, Ebonyi state will be a hard nut for the LP to crack even if Obi recorded a resounding victory here during the presidential election.

