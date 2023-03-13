Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, deceived Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, to contest the February 25 presidential election to reduce the votes of its party.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan added that Tinubu was aware that Obi lacked national support but could divide the PDP votes, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Omokri further revealed that Tinubu used his trusted business allies to lure Obi into joining the presidential race.

His statement reads in part:

“Peter Obi had no path to victory. He lacked national spread. Tinubu knew that. But he used his trusted business partner, who likes to dance publicly with him, to deceive Obi into contesting, knowing that that was the only way to reduce PDP’s numbers."

Source: Legit.ng