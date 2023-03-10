The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has threatened to shut down broadcast stations whose activities are capable of undermining peaceful co-existence.

Ekanem Antia, NBC spokesperson, on Friday, said Balarabe Ilela, NBC director-general, spoke at a meeting with broadcast stations on the coverage of the February 25 elections.

“The NBC is giving its last warning to broadcast stations and will not hesitate to shut or revoke the licence of any when convinced that its activities are capable of undermining the peaceful co-existence of the country,” he said.

NBC issues warning to broadcast stations over election coverage. Photo credit: Tinubu,Atiku, Obi

Source: Twitter

“Any further breaches of the Nigeria broadcasting code and act will no longer be tolerated.”

He said the commission monitored the coverage of the elections by some broadcast stations and noted how they made their platforms available to “unpatriotic individuals” to make subversive, hateful, and inciting utterances, particularly post-election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The NBC DG said the coverage of the elections and post-election matters were “marred by unguarded statements, divisive and dangerous comments”.

He said the media has a role to play in ensuring national development by publishing or broadcasting narratives of national reconciliation and healing.

Source: Legit.ng