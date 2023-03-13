Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is currently under threat of stepping down from his position, a senator-elect has revealed.

According to The Punch, the senator-elect who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the senators-elect on the APC platform will be meeting with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, March 13, and Adamu's resignation topped their agenda.

According to the senator-elect, there has been concern that the party's national chairman should resign to pacify the Christian community towards the party over the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The lawmaker in waiting said that the party hoped that the Christian brothers and sisters would soften their pedals against the APC if one of them emerged as the national chairman of the party.

Speaking further, the senator-elect maintained that superior argument posited that such a move could only be possible via a national convention and that it was not ideal to go into the presidential and national assembly election with a divided house.

However, he disclosed that their agreement was that something urgent must be done as soon as the president and vice president declared the winner of the election.

The statement reads in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I will not be surprised if the National Chairman comes to the meeting tomorrow (today) with his resignation letter in his pocket.”

Source: Legit.ng