The Independent National Electoral Commission has been urged to ensure that it fixes the gaps in Nigeria's election process

The call was made to the electoral body by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, March 9

According to the party, some of the challenges experienced during the presidential and National Assembly elections should be addressed following the postponement of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, March 9, said the postponement of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is an opportunity to get things right.

While stating that the party respects the electoral body's decision, APC's spokesperson, Felix Morka, urged the commission to use the period to identify gaps in the electoral process to make it hitch-free.

The Cable reports that a statement by Morka said the postponement of the elections from March 11 to March 18 is a “necessary” decision.

His words:

“We enjoin INEC to use the opportunity presented by the election postponement to address any gaps or hitches identified in the presidential election in order to avoid a recurrence in the March 18, election."

The emergence of Tinubu as president-elect

Morka also said the president-elect Bola Tinubu, emerged as the collective choice of Nigerians in the presidential election which was free and fair.

He said:

“We are thankful for our renewed presidential mandate, and urge our supporters and indeed all Nigerians to double down on their support for our great party, and its candidates in the upcoming gubernatorial and state assembly election.”

