Ogun - The Labour Party (LP) in Ogun has endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as its gubernatorial candidate ahead of Saturday, March 11, election.

Governor Abiodun's endorsement and adoption were effected on Friday, March 10, by the LP's chairman in Ogun, Comrade Michael Ashade, who was accompanied by some chieftains of the party, The Nation reports.

The Labour Party wants Abiodun to remain in office (Photo: @dabiodunMFR)

Source: Twitter

Ashade said the decision of the LP's leadership in the state was influenced by a deep consideration of the good works of the governor and the need to sustain them till 2027.

Speaking at the governor's Iperu-Remo residence, Ashade also claimed that because of Abiodun's enviable administration, Ogun state stands out as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He said:

“We are here to appreciate His Excellency, our governorship candidate, whom we have come to endorse at this occasion. We have not had it better in Ogun State at a time like this, we as an opposition party are not intimidated by the fact that we are in the opposition.

“All through the campaign period which is still ongoing, I don’t think any party will complain that its supporters are being strangulated or impeded. None of our candidates can make that statement. We want to thank you sir for giving all the parties a level playing ground, we equally want to thank His Excellency for allowing peace to reign before, during, and after the election of February 25.

”It is glaring that all through the nation, Ogun State can stand out as being the most peaceful during this election period. Your leadership style has alluded to this and your statesmanship in leading this state on the right path has laid credence to that..."

Source: Legit.ng