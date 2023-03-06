The Labour Party in Oyo state has made a rather strange decision ahead of the Saturday, March 11, governorship election

The opposition party on Sunday, March 5, endorsed Governor Seyi Makinde to be re-elected instead of supporting its candidate, Tawfiq Akinwale

According to the party, Makinde's ideology aligns very well with the aspirations of the Oyo people, hence its decision

Oyo - The Labour Party (LP) in Oyo state has dumped its gubernatorial candidate for the Saturday, March 11 election, Tawfiq Akinwale, for Governor Seyi Makinde.

Sadiq Atayese, the LP chairman in Oyo, during a press conference on Sunday, March 11, disclosed that the decision to pick Makinde was made by the party’s working committee, The Cable reports.

Atayese said the Oyo LP chose to work with Makinde, whose ideology rhymes with its own in terms of securing lives and property, infrastructural development, food security, education and human capital development.

Oyo LP believes Makinde's re-election will be for the good of the state (Photo: @seyiamakinde)

The LP boss added that from the results of the presidential election, it is now a reality that no individual party can win the coming gubernatorial election single-handedly.

According to him, "the main priority should be to ensure that citizens win through the election of a candidate that best serves their collective interests."

Giving his general advice, Atayese noted that going forward, the right thing for parties and their candidates is to form alliances with persons with common ideologies.

Oyo LP speaks on Makinde's achievements

Arguing that the Oyo governor excels above all other candidates based on his track record in the state, Atayese said the party will use its structure across local government areas to support his re-election.

His words:

“It is of note that the present PDP administration under Governor Makinde has presented its scorecard from the health sector with the provisions of primary healthcare centres in every ward to security and others.

“There is no doubt that his governance ideas in the establishment of park management system which other state now emulate has made him to be a leader with uncommon innovation.

“From our evaluation as a party, Makinde has done well and we know that continuous development of a state is a function of stability in governance.”

The Punch reports that this decision of the LP in Oyo is triggering some crises within its ranks.

Makinde gives reason Oyo people supported APC’s Tinubu and not PDP’s Atiku

Makinde had given reasons why Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the state in the presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25.

Speaking on Saturday, March 4, when he was featured on Splash FM’s State Affairs with Desmond Obilo, Makinde said he stood for equity and fairness.

Responding to a question on whom he voted for during the recently concluded presidential election, the Oyo governor stated:

“I supported fairness, justice, and equity. I supported a united Nigeria, a Nigeria that gives opportunity to every part of this country.”

