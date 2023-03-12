Two chieftains of the PDP in Bauchi state, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, have been jailed over their involvement in N142 million money laundering

According to the EFCC, the money was laundered to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi state

Despite pleading for leniency, the judge sentenced the two to prison but gave them the option of N3 million fine

Bauchi state - The Federal High Court in Bauchi has convicted two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya, for conspiracy and money laundering involving N142 million.

The duo were prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for receiving N142 million in cash to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential elections in Bauchi state.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the anti-corruption agency on Saturday, March 11.

How Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya committed the fraud - EFCC

Saleh Gamawa and Aminu Gadiya were members of the Finance and Funds Disbursement Committee of the PDP for the 2015 general elections.

According to the EFCC, they accepted the cash payment in excess of the threshold provided by law.

Defendants plead for leniency

Gamawa, in his allocutus, urged the court to be lenient and temper justice with mercy.

“I have a large family which includes the family of my elder brother who turned blind and cannot fend for his family; they look up to me for sustenance, since the beginning of this case neither the political party nor the Government came to my rescue, thus I urge the court to forgive me”, he stated.

Gadiya also pleaded for leniency, arguing that he is a retiree and had not benefited from the money.

Court gives verdict

Legit.ng gathers that the judge, Hassan Dikko, acknowledged their pleas for leniency but insisted that they must be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

The judge gave his judgement on Thursday, March 2, convicting and sentencing them to jail with an option of fine.

He sentenced the two PDP bigwigs to two years imprisonment at the Bauchi Correction Service or a fine of N3 million each in lieu of imprisonment on count 1.

The judge further sentenced them to two years imprisonment with an option of N3 million in lieu of imprisonment on count 2.

The sentences are to run concurrently from 2 March.

Nigerians react

Folorunso Adalumo commented on Facebook:

"Good, none was at large or tried in absences. Why are the duo pleading leniency when initially they claimed "not guilty". Let them face the terms to serve as deterrent as observed by erudite Judiciary. EFCC, well done."

Engr Aliyu Abba said:

"Which Kind of country are we?? imagine a case since 2015 elections Is now that The final Judgement was passed What Are They waiting for 8 yrs."

Bn Muhammad Sabo Usman told the EFCC:

"Great job. Keep up the good work"

