The Senator-elect for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, has vouched for full involvement in the election petition of the presumed winner of the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, of the Labour Party (LP).

Umeh who said that his joy of winning the February 25 poll would not be complete without Obi reclaiming his mandate in court, said Obi got over two million votes in Rivers state; but was short-changed.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Awka, the Anambra state capital, Umeh while thanking the people of Anambra Central Senatorial District for voting for him, enjoined them not to despair over the rigging of the presidential election, stating that Obi would reclaim his mandate, by the grace of God.

He revealed that Obi constitutionally won in no fewer than 30 states as against INEC's claim of Obi winning in 12 states.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, also quoted Umeh as saying that over 38 senior advocates of Nigeria (SANs) have taken up the Obi election petition matter pro bono.

He said:

“I thank Ndi Anambra Central for voting for me, and I’m happy that I won. I promise to continue doing the things I’m known for by speaking for our people and contributing to debates for the progress of Nigeria. But my joy is not complete because of Peter Obi.

"He won the election, but was rigged out. If the loser is announced instead of the winner, the land will be angry, and indeed, the land is angry."

