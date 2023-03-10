The Court of Appeal has given a fresh judgement in the case filed by the opposition PDP against APC's flagbearers, Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima

The court in a fresh ruling held that the suit lacked merit to question the APC's choice of candidates in the just concluded poll

The PDP had earlier challenged the validity of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket, arguing that Shettima’s nomination was in breach of the provisions of Sections 29(1), 33, 35 and 84(1) (2) of the Electoral Act, 2022

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has reserved judgment on an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to void the nomination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the appeal, the PDP is seeking a setting aside of the January 13 judgment rendered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court.

Court throws out suit PDP filed against Tinubu, Shettima's ticket. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Court reserves its judgement

The judge had in the judgment, dismissed the suit on the grounds that PDP lacked the locus standi (legal right) to question how the APC chose its candidates, THE SUN newspaper reported.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani had after counsel to parties adopted their briefs and made final submissions, announced that judgment was reserved to a date to be communicated to all parties.

Source: Legit.ng