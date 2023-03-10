Governor Nyesom Wike has debunked claims that he was out to jeopardise the plan for an Igbo president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

The River state governor said nobody discussed plans for an Igbo presidency with him before the 2023 presidential election

According to Wike, he is a man with the courage of his convictions and has no reason to tell lies or to owe an apology to anyone

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has explained his reason for not supporting the 2023 presidential ambition of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's flagbearer despite being from the south.

Daily Nigerian reports that the governor, in his defence, said nobody discussed the Igbo presidency with him.

Wike's assertion was made public by the publicity secretary of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Alex Ogbonnia, on Friday, March 10, in Enugu.

Ogbonnia said that Wike disclosed this while speaking at a meeting with leaders of the organisation in Port Harcourt on Thursday, March 9.

According to him, the organisation's leadership had confronted Wike over his role in the last presidential election.

He said Wike noted that before the election, the Southern Governors' Forum agreed that power must shift to the south after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor, however, said he was disappointed that some leaders from the region sabotaged the southern interest by voting for a candidate from the north.

Wike said he was disgusted as some leaders, primarily from the PDP, were sponsoring doctored and false stories about him in the build-up of the elections.

His words:

“For instance, the `Full Audio of Governor Wike Caught on Tape Arranging Bribe for INEC Officials’ and published by an online medium, has been on YouTube since Dec. 16, 2016.

He explained that “some mischief makers were using some doctored and false audio and visual materials on the internet to dent Wike’s image.’’

“I am a man with the courage of my convictions and have no reasons to tell lies or to owe an apology to anyone.

“I am always ready to defend my actions any day and at any time and I did not rig the presidential election against Obi."

