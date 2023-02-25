A university lecturere in Makurdi, Benue state capital has been nabbed by the operatives of the EFCC

Dr Cletus Tyokyaa met his doom when he arrived at the polling units in Daudu, Guma LGA of the state with the sum of N306,700, stashed in his car

In a similar move, the commission also arrested a woman in possession of a woman with 18 voter cards during a sting operation in Kaduna State

On Saturday, February 25, a lecturer with the Sarwuan Tarka University (formerly known as the University of Agriculture), Makurdi, Benue State, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged vote-buying.

He was arrested at the RCM Polling Unit in Daudu, Guma Local Government Area of the state with the sum of N306,700 in various denominations stashed in his car.

Dr Cletus Tyokyaa was arrested alongside a woman with 18 PVCs on election day. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Lecturer nabbed with cash

The EFCC in a statement on its Facebook handle said luck ran out on Tarka when “he drove to the voting centre which was different from his polling unit and tried to run upon sighting operatives of the Commission.”

Similarly, the commission said it arrested a man (name witheld ) for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at the Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government, Kano State.

Woman nabbed with 18 PVCs

Earlier in the day, a woman with 18 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) was intercepted in a sting operation at Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

She was nabbed after undercover operatives pretended they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them, the commission disclosed in a statement shared on Facebook, as sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25.

Hundreds of PVCs Found in Lagos Hotel on Election Day, see video

Hundred of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been allegedly discovered in a hotel at ago palace way, Ilasamaja, Oshodi Isolo local government area, Lagos State.

This was made known through a viral video sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, February 25, shared by a Twitter user @UbongabCardinal on Friday night, February 24.

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"If your PU is in Oshodi/Isolo and you’re yet to collect your PVC, Please rush to Nobis Hotel, Ago Palace way, Ilasamaja, Lagos State, to pick yours.

"OBIDIENTS refuse to be perturbed and quietened, we’re wining this election."

2023 elections: Immigration, NSCDC officials chase away voters in Abuja

A group of voters has been prevented from entering their polling units inside the premises of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja.

Polling unit 022 Sauka, AMAC is inside the NIS headquarters while polling unit 023 is inside the NSCDC headquarters.

On getting to their units, the voters were chased away by the officials on ground.

''They did not even allow us into their premises even when we told them our polling unit is inside there," one of the voters told Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng