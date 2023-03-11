The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has assured that he will not give up on recovering his allegedly stolen mandate.

Obi gave the assurance during his visit to Jennifer Efedi, the woman who some suspected thugs attacked in Lagos on Saturday, February 25 (during the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections).

Obi has assured Obidients that he would not be giving up on ensuring his alleged stolen mandate. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He confirmed that he was not going to let his supporters down.

This was captured in a video seen by Legit.ng where the former governor of Anambra state, was responding to a lady in the background asking him not to give up on restoring the people's mandate.

The woman and a man in the background said:

"Thank you, Sir. Sir, we love you, we love you with all our hearts.

Continuing she said:

"Sir, please don't give up."

To this Obi responded:

"No, no, no!"

Watch the video below:

Peter Obi, Labour Party Vs INEC, Tinubu and APC

Peter Obi and the Labour Party are currently in court with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Obi in a suit filed before the 2023 presidential election tribunal accused INEC of illegally declaring Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect among many others.

Source: Legit.ng