Pastor Sarah Omakwu of the Family Worship Centre has said that Bola Tinubu is not the true president-elect for Nigeria

The lead pastor of the church warned that Tinubu is a president-elect for the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the ruling party

According to the preacher, a new president-elect who will emerge through a fair, credible and transparent process will be declared

Contrary to the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the lead pastor of the Family Worship Centre, Abuja, Sarah Omakwu, has said that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not her president-elect.

Pastor Sarah while speaking to a teeming crowd at her church in Wuye area of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city alleged that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state was declared winner of the 2023 presidential election through an unfair process.

Sarah Omakwu has said that Tinubu will not lead her and members of her church. Photo; Independent, APC

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Pastor Sarah told her congregation that Tinubu is the president-elect for Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, the electoral body and the ruling party.

He words:

"We the people want to state clearly that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not our President-elect. He is the president-elect of Professor Mahmood Yakubu of INEC and APC.

"The president-elect of Nigeria will emerge through a free, fair and transparent process as stipulated by the guidelines and rules of INEC - from voting to posting and uploading on the BVAS, to the servers, to collation, to the pronouncement.

Pastor Sarah hopes the right president-elect will be announced soon

Further speaking, the fiery preacher said she believes that at the right time, a president-elect who will represent the true will of the people of Nigeria will be announced.

She said:

"And hopefully, our president-elect will be pronounced, in the daytime, not at night while we the people are asleep. The process is for all the people not for some of the people."

