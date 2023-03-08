Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in control of 21 states while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in charge of 14, including the newest gain, Osun (which is subject to the final decision of the court).

The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, the current situation may soon change as the APC may lose some states to the PDP and the fast-rising Labour Party (LP) if the result of the 2023 presidential election is considered.

The states listed below may slip out of the APC's control in the forthcoming guber elections.

1. Kano state/NNPP

Considering its huge number of eligible voters, Kano is one state the APC will like to hold on to till eternity. However, the ruling party will struggle to keep the state in the March 11 guber polls.

In the just-concluded presidential election, the APC failed to grab the highest votes cast in the state as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won by a wide margin.

2. Lagos state/Labour Party

After years of wielding an enviable political influence in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre may slip out of President-elect Bola Tinubu's control.

If the Labour Party sustains its momentum and replicates the presidential poll success in the state, the APC will be confined to playing the opposition role in the state for the next four years, at least.

3. Katsina state/PDP

Kastina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. But under his watch, the state fell to the PDP in the just concluded presidential poll.

The PDP has a bright chance of flipping the state as its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the majority of votes cast in the northern state in the February 25 poll.

4. Kaduna State/PDP

Despite the political influence of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the APC in Kaduna state performed woefully in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The APC in the state did not only fail to deliver for Tinubu, but it also lost its senatorial seats to the PDP.

5. Plateau State/LP

Though Plateau is a north-central state, Obi, a former governor of Anambra won the state in the just-concluded presidential election.

Patrick Dakum, the LP flagbearer, may become the next governor of Plateau state if the feat achieved in the last poll is replicated on Saturday.

