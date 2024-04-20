PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has called for unity in the party and the need to resolve all internal crises across the states

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng posited that only a united house can defeat the APC in the 2027 election

Olanrewaju maintained that Atiku Abubakar should not talk about the party's presidential ticket in 2027 but prioritise the unity of the PDP

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the party needs to come together and resolve all its internal crises across the 36 states in the country.

Speaking with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, Olanrewaju maintained that only a united house of the PDP can defeat the "inexperience" All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

While responding to questions on the possibility of Atiku getting the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 election, considering that his strongest opponents, Nyesom Wike and Peter Obi, are out of the PDP, Olanrewaju said 2027 is far, and Atiku must first unite the party.

Ahead of the 2023 election, Obi left the PDP to contest under the umbrella of the Labour Party, while Wike allegedly worked against his party and supported President Bola Tinubu of the APC. Wike went on to become a minister under the Tinubu administration.

How PDP can play opposition roles

But Olanrewaju told Legit.ng Atiku remained the national leader of the PDP, and the former vice president must rise to the responsibility of uniting the party before talking about 2027.

His statement reads in part:

“What PDP needs right now is to have a strong house and solve all the pending, long existing crises across the 36 states.

“2027 will take its shame if we can all come together as party members to fight for comon goal, which is to kick out the evil and inexperience APC.

“I am a strong Atiku loyalist, but I will prefer to see the party forming a formidable font first before discussing about Atiku in 2027 and I hope my principal himself is more focused on how to bring the party together, bring everyone on board as the national leader of our great party before discussing about 2027.”

