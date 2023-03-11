Wale Adeagbo, a prominent legal practitioner, has advised Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi, to allow the law to decide on their agitation against the 2023 presidential election results

While noting that the PDP and Labour Party have the right to express their grievances about the outcome of the poll, Adeagbo said the right channel is still the court and not any other means

The legal icon believes that the opposition's expression following the announcement of Bola Tinubu as winner is purely an exhibition of a right statutorily recognized

Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had polled over 8 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, who came second and third in the election.

Wale Adeagbo advises Atiku, Obi to express their grievances in court

Source: Twitter

How Atiku, Obi should seek for justice rather than taking alternative roots

The declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the poll did not go down well with the first and second runners-up in the election, and they have been calling for the cancellation of the election.

In registering their displeasure with the outcome of the poll, Atiku had led the PDP leaders and supporters to protest at INEC's headquarters in Abuja while Obi has, in person, appeared in court in his bid to have access to probe the sensitive materials used during the poll.

Reacting to the dramas that are being played out after the election, Wale Adeagbo, a legal practitioner, advised the losers of the election to allow the law to take its course rather than taking other routes to justice.

The Ibadan-born legal icon disclosed to Legit.ng that the outcome of the poll "is purely an exhibition of a right statutorily recognized."

He said:

"The Electoral Act 2022 has given any Candidate who, after the declaration of results, is not comfortable with the result and the declaration. It is purely the right of any party and/or Candidate who is not satisfied with the results to agitate. However, such agitation must be brought vide the proper channel. And the proper channel is the Presidential Election Tribunal/Court."

