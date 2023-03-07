FCT, Abuja - The presidential bannerman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has made it clear that he will not back down from his protest against the outcome of the presidential elections.

This is coming after the former Vice President staged a protest at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) premises in Abuja on Monday, March 6, alongside top party members like Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and a host of others.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar says the party has the right to protest and alleged that all provisions of the new Electoral Act have been contravened. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Other top party members are Senator Dino Melaye, ex-Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, ex-PDP national chair, Uche Secondus and others.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Atiku said:

“All the provisions of the current electoral law have been completely contravened. We were protesting and then INEC was not listening and went on to announce the result. That is why we are protesting.

"We have the right to protest and it will continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day. We have the right to protest under the constitution, and it doesn’t stop us from going to the court.’’

However, in a protest letter issued to INEC by the PDP, the commission was warned not to take the conduct of the gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections with levity hands.

Reflection on the content of the letter, the PDP national chairman, Senator Ayu, said:

“We call on your commission to suspend the ongoing transmission of the polling units results to your servers which is in complete breach of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022."

Meanwhile, the said letter was received on behalf of the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, by the national commissioner and chairman of voter education and publicity, Festus Okoye.

