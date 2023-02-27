Kogi State House of Assembly has lost a prominent member.

The member representing Yagba in the state's Assembly, Jimoh Omiata, is dead.

According to a repot by The Punch, Omiata died in the early hours of Monday, February 27, at a Lagos hospital where he had been recuperating from an undisclosed ailment.

Kogi Lawmaker, Jimoh Ommiata dies at a Lagos hospital. Photo credit: Femi Olugbemi

More details surrounding Omiata's death emerges

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi State House of Assembly Speaker, Femi Olugbemi, confirmed the development through a statement shared on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“Very sad, we lost a vibrant, articulate and outstanding lawmaker, Hon. Musa Jimoh Omiata, I sympathise with his immediate family, traditional rulers and people of Yagba East State Constituency, may Allah grant his soul perfect rest.”

Omiata, who hailed from Igbagun community in Yagba Local Government of the state, was a two term members of the state House of Assembly; and the first person to ever win election twice to the House from the council area.

