British Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has once again criticized the Nigerian Police, recounting a troubling personal experience during an interview with The Free Press.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima recently criticized Badenoch’s statements, accusing her of tarnishing Nigeria’s image in interviews with British media.

Kemi Badenoch accuses Nigeria Police of corruption Photo credit: Kemi Badenoch

Source: Twitter

Shettima’s response highlights ongoing debates about Nigeria’s global reputation and its domestic challenges with law enforcement.

Badenoch claimed that Nigerian police officers stole her brother’s shoes and watch, contrasting this with her positive interactions with British police.

Reflecting on her time in Nigeria, Badenoch described the alleged incident involving her brother.

“The police in Nigeria will rob us,” she said with a laugh, adding, “I remember the police stole my brother’s shoes and his watch.”

She attributed such incidents to systemic poverty, stating,

“It’s a very poor country. People do all sorts of things. Giving people a gun is just a license to intimidate.”

Comparison to UK Police

Badenoch juxtaposed her Nigerian experience with the professionalism of British police, recounting how they assisted her after a burglary in 2004.

“When I was burgled, for example, the police were there. They were helpful before they eventually caught the person,” she noted.

When asked about her trust in the UK police, she responded,

“I do. My experience with the Nigeria Police was very negative. Coming to the UK, my experience with the British Police was very positive.”

Source: Legit.ng