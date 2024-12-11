Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie has shared her two cents about women who are desperate to get married

She noted that they do not enjoy their marriages and shared the category of women who are chilling in their marriages

The role interpreter also recalled how one of her friends reduced herself in her relationship because she was desperate to get married

Nollywood actress Nazo Ekezie has noted that women who thrive in their marriages are those who are not desperate, and they have options.

In this case, Nazo said that once the marriage is no longer convenient for this set of women, they can leave because they have a backup. However, she believes women who are desperate settle with any kind of man.

Actress Nazo Ekezie speaks about women who thrive in marriages. Image credit: @nazoekezie

The movie star opened up on how she dated a man who was also attracted to men. She didn't know on time and it was a big turn-off for her.

According to Nazo, she has a friend who was desperate for marriage, and this made her belittle herself before her boyfriend. The actress recalled when they wanted to rent an apartment in Lagos, and her friend suggested she wanted something small so that her boyfriend would not assume she was a runs girl.

Nazo's friend acted as a contractor and helped her boyfriend, who was in Europe, to build a house in Nigeria without charging him. She did it for free because she wanted to show that she was a wife material. After several years of dating Nazo's friend, the guy still dumped her and settled with another lady.

Watch Nazo's video below:

Reactions as Nazo tackles desperate women

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nazo Ekezie's take on desperate women below:

@doosuurbeatrice:

"The goal is to have your own money instead of carrying man matter for head o."

@_VICTORIA_:

"Everybody out here is depending on you to not like yourself enough so they can project their insecurities on you."

@chinyerezitaagusi1:

"People wey dey inside the marriage how far? If not for kids, a lot of women no go stay married. For some people, na because them no get money to care for themselves, that's why they are still there."

@AdaNjika:

"When you are not desperate, you will choose a husband well and even the husband go dey respect himself wella because he knows if he misbehaves, you will leave him."

@beyoundinspiration:

"All I know is make girls be careful when choosing who to date and also make sure he’s committed to you o."

Tonto Dikeh teaches about women's bodies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had criticised individuals who engage in body-shaming, mainly targeting women.

She noted that every woman, including the person being shamed, has undergone or will undergo physical changes.

The mother of one pointed out the sacrifices that result in the physical transformation women experience.

