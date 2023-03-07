Ahead of the March 11 governorship elections, Enough is Enough (EiE) and SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence have released the results of a survey conducted to find out the likely winners.

The governorship elections will be conducted in 28 states.

EiE and SBM Intelligence predict the outcome of the 2023 governorship elections. Photo credits: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Uba Sani, Ettu Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In a report titled: ‘EiE-SBM Intelligence Election Forecast: Governorship Races’, the firms predicted the states that will be won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others.

The report said 8,921 people were interviewed regarding presidential, governorship and legislative races between January 16 and February 3, 2023.

The firms also interviewed 2,613 people on the phone in all 36 states and Abuja. However, only responses from the field interviews were used to predict the guber polls.

The result of their findings shows the PDP in the lead as the party is predicted to win 15 states while the ruling APC is projected to take 10.

The Labour Party is predicted to win one state. See the full results below:

States likely to be won by APC

Borno Yobe Jigawa Zamfara Niger Kwara Nasarawa Benue Ogun Lagos

States likely to be won by PDP

Sokoto Kebbi Oyo Katsina Kaduna Bauchi Gombe Adamawa Cross River Akwa Ibom Rivers Delta Taraba Ebonyi Plateau

State likely to be won by Labour Party

Abia

State likely to be won by NNPP

Kano

State likely to be won by APGA

Enugu

Sanwo-Olu or Rhodes-Vivour? Tough battle in Lagos as CAN reveals anointed governorship candidate

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos state chapter, has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Lagos CAN chairman, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, announced the endorsement of Sanwo-Olu at a briefing in Lagos. Adegbite said the endorsement was based primarily on Sanwo-Olu’s performance and nothing else.

“His achievement in the critical sectors of the economy of the State are endearing and we are convinced that it needs to be sustained," he said.

