Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun state, could be under tension as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sikiru Olawale Ogundele, revealed that 10 political parties have teamed up with the opposition.

Olawale made this known in an interview with the BBC Yoruba on Saturday, March 11, exactly 7 days before the rescheduled governorship election.

According to the PDP chairman, some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are also working for the leading opposition ahead of the poll.

