Peter Obi's ally, Moses Paul, has said the Labour Party (LP) chieftain has consistently chosen a peaceful and issue-based approach in his pursuit of a better Nigeria, while Omoyele Sowore embraced a more radical path

Paul stated that contrary to Sowore's claim that Obi did "colossal injustice to the struggle to drain the swamp of judicial criminality in our country", the presidential hopeful's intervention in Dele Farotimi's ordeal was noble

According to Paul, Obi travelled by road from Lagos to Ekiti state "under challenging conditions, navigating difficult terrains, to ensure Farotimi’s safety"

Ado Ekiti, Eikit state - Social crusader and national coordinator of National Democratic Coalition for the Survival of Nigeria, Moses Ogidi Paul, has said it is evident that Peter Obi seems to be Omoyele Sowore's "perpetual target".

Paul stated this on Tuesday, December 10, moments after Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, criticised Obi for visiting Afe Babalola to “plead” for Dele Farotimi, the human rights activist.

Farotimi vs Afe Babalola: 'Obi made sacrifices' - Ally

Legit.ng had reported how Sowore condemned Obi’s visit to Babalola, saying it had grounded the wheel of justice. Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), sued Farotimi for defamation, a case that has landed the latter in jail.

But reacting, Paul, an ally of Obi, alleged that Sowore "misrepresented" the facts of Obi's visit to Ekiti.

He explained that he was the only person who sat between Obi and Farotimi, "and I am fully aware of the conversation that took place between them: it does not, in any way, align with what you (Sowore) are claiming".

Paul wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I am fully aware of the sacrifices of Mr. Peter Obi has made since Mr. Dele Farotimi was abducted. I know the people he has called, the places he has visited, and the efforts he has made to manage the situation. I have been with him and witnessed it all firsthand.

"Some of those criticising him have likely never taken any meaningful action close to what Mr. Peter Obi has done to ensure no harm comes to Mr. @DeleFarotimi. He has travelled under challenging conditions, navigating difficult terrains, to ensure Mr. Dele Farotimi’s safety."

Furthermore, Paul lashed out at Obi's critics, saying if most of them had achieved even a fraction of what the ex-Anambra state governor has in life, "they likely wouldn’t make the sacrifices he does—visiting villages, enduring tough terrains, and dedicating himself to helping others".

Moment Dele Farotimi was whisked away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that activist Aisha Yesufu shared a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the moment police operatives arrested and took away Farotimi.

Yesufu likened Farotimi's arrest to a terror attack and called on Nigerian authorities to prioritise the urgent task of combating the real threats plaguing our nation.

